GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of SPX worth $45,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SPXC opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

