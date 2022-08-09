GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Alamo Group worth $49,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

