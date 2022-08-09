GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 341,592 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,592 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $44,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKY stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

