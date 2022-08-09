GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 82,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $352.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.54.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

