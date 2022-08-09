GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,631 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of UFP Industries worth $45,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

