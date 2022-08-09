HAPI (HAPI) Price Up 10.9% This Week

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

