Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.63 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

