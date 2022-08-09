Hashgard Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $402,302.38 and $16,652.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Hashgard alerts:

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

