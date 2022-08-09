Hashgard Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $402,302.38 and $16,652.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.
Hashgard Coin Profile
Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.
