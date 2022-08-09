Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $499,386.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.43 or 0.07351214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00155396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00259090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00685269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00588023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005617 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,455,415 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

