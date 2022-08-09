HC Wainwright Lowers Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target to $6.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.68% from the company’s current price.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Precigen

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 98,103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.