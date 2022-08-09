Head to Head Comparison: Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -3.54, suggesting that its share price is 454% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -34.32% -33.33% Wave Life Sciences -275.31% -558.73% -60.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wave Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.53%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Day One Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.64 million N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences $40.96 million 3.66 -$122.25 million ($2.13) -1.15

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals beats Wave Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression. The company also develops WVE-004, a C9orf72 molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-003, a mutant huntingtin SNP3 molecule for the treatment of Huntington's disease; WVE-N531, an Exon 53 molecule for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3, a discovery stage program for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia 3, as well as multiple preclinical programs for CNS disorders. In addition, it focuses on developing GalNAc-conjugated AIMers to treat hepatic indications comprising Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); and two preclinical programs, such as Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A) and retinitis pigmentosa due to a P23H mutation in the RHO gene (RhoP23H) for the treatment of retinal diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, University of Massachusetts, Western Washington University, Grenoble Institute of Neurosciences, IRBM S.p.A, University of Louisville, and University College London. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

