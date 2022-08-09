Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. 1,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

