Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

