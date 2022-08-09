Herold Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JUST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 901.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

