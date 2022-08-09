Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $173,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.
Shares of BST stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
