Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $188,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.