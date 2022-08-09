Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

