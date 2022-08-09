Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

NYSE:UPS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

