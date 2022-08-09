Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.