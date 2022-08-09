Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUS opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

