Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,325,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GTIP stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

