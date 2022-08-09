Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDVV stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

