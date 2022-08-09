Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of HIMS opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O'keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.22% of the company's stock.
HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
