Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.99. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 36,472 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

