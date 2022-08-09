Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and $3,981.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,092.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

