Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

