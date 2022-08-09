Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.97. 2,503,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,515. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.