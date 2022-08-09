Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

