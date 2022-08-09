H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
H&T Group Stock Up 6.2 %
HAT stock opened at GBX 436.05 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,917.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.64. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 440.22 ($5.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.66.
H&T Group Company Profile
