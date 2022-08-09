H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Up 6.2 %

HAT stock opened at GBX 436.05 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,917.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.64. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 440.22 ($5.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.66.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

