Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 125163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 616,161 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

