HUNT Hits Market Cap of $52.64 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $52.64 million and $7.67 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

