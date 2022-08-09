Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $235.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $237.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.