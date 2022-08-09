Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $199,016.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $900.38 million and approximately $199,016.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $23,104.15 or 0.99666854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
