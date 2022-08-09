Hush (HUSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $781,991.88 and $26.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00334997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00120679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00087114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.