Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $3.08 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00013392 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $114,120.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,971,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

