Hydro Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $349,473.94 and approximately $8,804.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
