Hyman Charles D Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

