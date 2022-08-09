Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $31,901.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.