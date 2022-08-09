Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $31,901.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.01902727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014757 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.