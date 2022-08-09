Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Buys Shares of 272,300 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,397,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $196.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

