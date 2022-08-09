Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Invests $8.92 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,468. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

