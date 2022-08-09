Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,902. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

