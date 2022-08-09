Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,902. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.
