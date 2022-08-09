Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Idle has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $4,737.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,821 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

