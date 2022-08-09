IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Hits $231,706.20

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $231,706.20 and $25,722.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

