IMI plc (IMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,287.47 ($15.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,658.97.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

