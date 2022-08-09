Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

