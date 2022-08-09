Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

