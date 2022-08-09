Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 11657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ILPT. JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

