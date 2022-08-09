Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Information Services Group Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

