Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Information Services Group Stock Down 17.2 %
Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Activity at Information Services Group
In related news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
