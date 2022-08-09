Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berry Global Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

