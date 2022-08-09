Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

